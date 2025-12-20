Mumbai: BJP MLA Parag Shah Allegedly Slaps Auto-Rickshaw Driver For Violating Traffic Rules In Ghatkopar (Watch Video)

Due to rise in complaints from citizens regarding violation of traffic rules and illegally occupancy on footpath in Ghatkopar east, BJP MLA Parag Shah himself visited the area and inspected it. Pedestrians were facing significant difficulties due to shopkeepers illegally occupying footpaths with chairs and benches in the Vallabhbaug Lane and Khau Galli areas. During his visit, the MLA allegedly slapped an auto-rickshaw driver for violating traffic rules. According to reports auto-driver was driving his vehicle in wrong way on Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

Video of this incident has surfaced and many people are not happy with this and considering this incident as abuse. MLA Shah asserted a zero-tolerance policy for encroachment on public roads and traffic violations, promising strict action against offenders. This stance has drawn both praise and criticism, with some accusing him of threatening and physically assaulting citizens.

About Parag Shah

Parag Kishorchandra Shah, a Bharatiya Janata Party member, represents Ghatkopar East in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. A real estate developer and politician, the 56-year-old previously headed Ward 132 of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. With declared assets of ₹500.62 crore, he is among Mumbai's wealthiest MLAs.