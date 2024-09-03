Mumbai: BMC Aims to Complete First Phase of Cement Concrete Road Projects Before Next Monsoon

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) aims to complete the cement concrete road projects of the first phase before the start of next year’s monsoon season. A work order has been issued for the concretization of 701 kilometers of roads, with 392 kilometers planned for the first phase and 309 kilometers for the second phase. These projects cover roads in the city area, as well as the western and eastern suburbs.

Currently, road work is on hold due to the monsoon. However, work will resume on October 1, 2024. The target is to complete the first phase of work by May 31, 2025, giving a total timeframe of 240 days.

Junior and assistant engineers will be responsible for compiling a list of concrete roads in their respective areas for both phases. They will also need to create detailed monthly schedules and ensure timely follow-up to keep the projects on track.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), Mr. Abhijit Bangar, has emphasized that the quality of work should not be compromised.

“Before starting concreting work, priority should be given to road development and coordination with utility service agencies. The goal is to complete the first phase of cement concreting by May 31, 2025, and to plan for the second phase to be completed as soon as possible,” stated an official from the Road Department.

Bangar noted that it generally takes 30-45 days to construct cement concrete roads, from excavation to completion and opening to traffic. “Junior and Assistant Engineers should prepare a comprehensive list of concrete roads in their areas for both phases. They must also create a well-organized monthly schedule and ensure diligent follow-up. Incomplete roads should be prioritized and completed first before starting new projects,” he added.

“Contractors should work on multiple locations simultaneously to expedite completion. The municipality will work closely with traffic police to secure 'No Objection Certificates' (NOCs),” Bangar clarified.

No Repeated Digging Up Newly Constructed Roads

Regarding utility service lines, Bangar advised that road works should be coordinated with various BMC departments, such as the Water Engineering Department, Stormwater Drains Department, Water Supply Project, and Sewage Operations. Coordination should also extend to power companies, gas distribution firms, and telecom companies. Information about the BMC’s road development projects should be shared with these entities. If they have pending work on these roads, it should be coordinated to align with the road development activities. Proper communication with various departments and service providers will facilitate the completion of road works within the stipulated timeframe, he said.

To ensure high quality and standards in cement concreting work, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has been appointed as an independent monitoring body. IIT will be responsible for overseeing the quality control throughout the project, from the concrete plants to the curing process on concrete roads.