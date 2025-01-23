Mumbai: BMC Allocates Specific Spaces for Advertising with 32,531 Kiosks, 2,311 Bus Shelters, and More

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken important steps to regulate advertising within its jurisdiction by designating specific spaces for temporary advertisements. These include 1,017 hoardings, 2,311 bus shelters, and 32,531 kiosks, ensuring proper organization and compliance. The civic body has appealed to individuals, political parties, and organizations to use only these authorized locations for advertising purposes.

In response to increasing unauthorised advertisements, the BMC has launched a strict campaign against illegal banners, hoardings, and posters in public spaces, in alignment with the directives of the Bombay High Court.

Deputy Commissioner (Special), Chanda Jadhav, emphasised that violators will face strict legal action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, and relevant sections of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888. These measures include filing criminal cases and pursuing legal proceedings against offenders.

Despite awareness campaigns and repeated warnings, violations continue to be reported. The BMC has ramped up removal drives to clear unauthorized advertisements across the city. Mrs. Jadhav stated that notices have also been issued to political parties, social organizations, and businesses, urging them to comply with the regulations and avoid illegal advertising practices.

To involve citizens in this initiative, the BMC has provided multiple complaint channels. Residents can report unauthorized hoardings and banners via the toll-free number 1916, the official website, or the social media handle @mybmc.

Through these enforcement measures, the BMC is committed to creating a clean and organized urban environment while upholding court-mandated guidelines.