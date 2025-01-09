Mumbai: BMC Clears Obstruction for Missing Link Project in Chandivali

Mumbai: In an important development for the ongoing urban infrastructure projects, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has removed five buildings that were obstructing the "Missing Link" road connection project in Chandivali. The affected area was located near Anandibai Surve Garden, where the buildings stood in the way of the proposed 60-foot Vijay Fire Road and Jungleshwar Temple Road (Khairani Rasta) connection.

The eviction of the buildings was carried out after notices were issued by the 'L' Ward, and legal procedures were completed. Following this, the path for the "Missing Link" connection was cleared, and work on the road development is expected to begin immediately under the supervision of the Roads Department.

The action was taken under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner (Zone-5) Devidas Khirsagar and Assistant Commissioner Dhanaji Herlekar.

This crucial road connection aims to provide a direct link between Chandivali and Asalpha-Ghatkopar, areas that currently lack such a route. At present, residents of Chandivali must take a detour via the Sakinaka Junction to reach Ghatkopar. Additionally, the narrow road connecting Khairani Road in the Nahar Layout has caused severe traffic congestion in the region.

Once completed, the "Missing Link" project is expected to significantly ease traffic and improve connectivity in this growing part of the city.