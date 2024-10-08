Mumbai: BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Warns of Strict Action Against Air Pollution Violations

Bhushan Gagrani, the Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), warned of strict action against violations of air pollution control guidelines during the coordination committee meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) held on October 8, 2024. This marked the fourth meeting of the committee, following a directive from the Bombay High Court.

The Bombay High Court issued a series of directives on June 20, 2024, to various municipal corporations within the MMR to address rising air pollution levels. To ensure the proper implementation of these directives, a coordination committee was formed, chaired by Gagrani. The fourth meeting, held at the BMC headquarters, focused on reviewing progress and strengthening enforcement.

All civic bodies in the MMR have already introduced guidelines aimed at reducing air pollution and controlling dust, but Gagrani emphasized that penal action would be taken if these measures were not effectively implemented.

Key officials in attendance included Dr. Avinash Dhakane, Member Secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Dr. V.M. Motghare, Deputy Director of Air Pollution Control, Dr. Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City), M. Ramkumar, Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic), and Chandrashekhar Chore, Joint Municipal Commissioner (Commissioner's Office). Municipal commissioners and representatives from Thane, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Mira-Bhayander also participated via video conference.

In his address, Gagrani highlighted that rapid development, construction activities, and changing weather conditions in the MMR could further worsen air quality. "Dust is a significant contributor to pollution, and immediate steps must be taken to control it," he said.

He also stressed the importance of addressing smaller, often overlooked contributors to air pollution. "Officers, personnel on the ground, and the police must remain vigilant, taking action against any factors causing pollution. Regular monitoring of air pollution control measures is essential," he instructed, adding that all institutions, both governmental and private, involved in construction and other pollution-related activities must strictly follow established guidelines and standard operating procedures.