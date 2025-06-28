Mumbai: BMC Confirms Zero New COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai, No Concerning Variants Detected

Mumbai: In a major boost to the city’s public health outlook, Mumbai reported zero new COVID-19 cases today, and genome sequencing of 19 COVID-positive samples has revealed no presence of any new or concerning variants, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed.

The development comes as a relief amid sporadic COVID-19 cases still being reported across Maharashtra. BMC officials said this marks a positive shift in the city’s fight against the virus, but urged citizens to remain vigilant.

From January to April 2025, the city reported just 6 cases, followed by a rise to 435 cases in May and 539 in June. Currently, only 62 active cases remain, all with mild symptoms.

The weekly breakdown for June:

June 2–8: 202 cases

June 9–15: 186 cases

June 16–22: 99 cases

June 23–29: 30 cases

Citizens, especially senior citizens and those with comorbidities like cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and kidney ailments, are advised to take necessary precautions. The BMC has reiterated public health measures such as maintaining cough etiquette, frequent handwashing, eating a balanced diet, and getting adequate rest.