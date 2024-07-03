Mumbai: BMC Continues 10% Water Cut Despite Slight Rise in Lake Water Levels

Mumbai and suburbs experienced the moderate rainfall in first month of July which helped lakes level to increase and reached 7.15% of their total capacity, up from 5% earlier in June. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the Santacruz observatory recorded 52mm of rain, while the Colaba station registered 29mm until 8:30 am on Tuesday. Even after the decent rainfall, the water stock at the lakes remains at a three-year low due to a rain deficit in the region. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that the ongoing 10% water supply cut will continue.

In 2023, the water level was at 15.4% around this time, while in 2022, it was at 11.76%. A senior official from the BMC's hydraulic department stated, "We have not taken any decision to increase the supply cut. Currently, our catchment area has started receiving rainfall, and the water level has risen. We are observing the situation and will take further action as necessary."

To maintain the minimum stock in the dams, the BMC has been drawing water from the state reserve stock of Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes since early June. Earlier this year, as water levels at these lakes were depleting alarmingly and weather experts predicted a hotter summer, the BMC requested additional water from the state government. The BMC asked for 93,500 million liters from Upper Vaitarna and 137 lakh million liters from Bhatsa lake. The state government approved nearly 15.76% of its stock for allocation to Mumbai.

Mumbai typically sources its water from Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Vihar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna lakes, which are located in the neighboring districts of Thane, Nashik, and the outskirts of Mumbai.