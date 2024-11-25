Mumbai: BMC Cracks Down on Property Tax Defaulters, Seizes Over 3,600 Properties and Recovers Rs 218 Crore

In a major enforcement drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already taken action against 3,605 property tax defaulters, seizing and attaching properties for unpaid dues since April 2024. The Western Suburbs witnessed the highest number of actions, with 1,767 properties facing penalties.

The crackdown followed multiple notices issued by the BMC to defaulters under Section 203 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, warning them to pay their dues or face property seizures. As a result, the civic body recovered Rs 218 crores in overdue property taxes during the current fiscal year.

Despite repeated reminders and follow-ups, property owners failed to clear outstanding taxes, prompting legal action. Properties targeted include plots, residential and commercial buildings, shops, and industrial units. These measures were carried out under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Joint Commissioner (Assessment & Collection) Vishwas Shankarwar.

Aggressive Action Plan

The BMC's tax assessment department has set an ambitious target of Rs 6,200 crore in property tax collections for the 2024-25 financial year. To achieve this, the civic body is deploying strict enforcement mechanisms, including issuing legal notices under Sections 203, 204, 205, and 206 of the Municipal Act.

For persistent defaulters, consequences could escalate to the auctioning of movable goods and properties. The BMC also plans to resolve cases pending under interim High Court orders (Petition No. 2592/2013) through public auctions.

Deadline and warning:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a final deadline for property tax payments for the first half of the 2024-25 financial year. Property owners must clear their dues by Saturday, December 13, 2024, to avoid severe penalties and legal action.

Number of actions:

Western Suburbs: 1,767 properties

City : 1,232 properties

Eastern Suburbs: 606 properties

Details of Actions Taken:

Tax Arrears: ₹1,672.41 crore owed by defaulters.

Collection so far: ₹218.96 crore.