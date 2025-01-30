Mumbai: BMC Demolishes 19 Unauthorized Shops in Kandivali

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted a major demolition drive against unauthorised shops in Kandivali (West) on January 29, demolishing 19 illegal structures near the railway station.

The R (South) Ward Office carried out the action under the directives of BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani and the guidance of Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi. The operation aimed to curb encroachments and illegal constructions in the city.

The Buildings and Factories Department took action against 19 of the 27 unauthorised shops in the area. The remaining eight establishments were granted a stay by the court, delaying any action against them.

To ensure a smooth operation, adequate police security was deployed along with BMC officials and staff. This move is part of BMC's ongoing efforts to reclaim public spaces and enforce regulations against unauthorised commercial establishments in Mumbai.