Mumbai: BMC Eases Stance on Sub-Engineers After Union Objections Over Pothole Repair Delays

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has eased its approach towards sub-engineers following objections from the Engineers Union (BMEU) regarding notices for delays in pothole filling. The BMEU raised concerns about the challenges faced by engineers in the Road Departments in a letter to the municipal commissioner. Mumbai has experienced a surge in potholes due to heavy rainfall. In response, the BMC has assigned 227 sub-engineers to handle pothole maintenance and address complaints within 48 hours. Notices were issued for delays in pothole repairs.

Sainath Rajadhyaksh, Executive President of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Engineers Union (BMEU), noted that the BMC softened its stance after the union's intervention. “I highlighted the problems faced by sub-engineers and the stress they endure while carrying out repair work,” Rajadhyaksh said. Mumbai's roads are categorized based on width: up to 6 meters, 6 to 9 meters, and above 9 meters. Contractors are assigned for roads in the 6 to 9 meters range (minor roads) and those exceeding 9 meters (major roads). Beat engineers from the road department, along with ward road engineers, contribute to the maintenance efforts.

Heavy rains in July typically lead to pothole formation, prompting the BMC to concretize many roads and use mastic asphalt on major junctions and circles to keep them in good condition. Rajadhyaksh highlighted additional issues, noting that ongoing metro railway work has led to poorly maintained roads by metro contractors. As a result, the BMC is also tasked with repairing potholes on roads constructed by the PWD, MMRDA, and MSRDC. Engineers are reportedly working up to 18 hours a day, including weekends, to manage the repairs. Rajadhyaksh called for the appointment of engineers in two shifts per beat and raised concerns about contractors failing to provide necessary materials and labor.

Continuous pothole repairs have been challenging due to persistent rainfall, with effective repairs typically occurring during the less intense Shravan month rains. “We requested the Municipal Commissioner not to demoralize the hard-working BMC engineers by issuing notices for roads damaged by Metro, PWD, MMRDA, and MSRDC. We also asked for meetings with field engineers to better understand their practical difficulties,” Rajadhyaksh added.