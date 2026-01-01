Mumbai BMC Election 2026: Ward 15 in Borivali East Set for Straight Fight Between Shiv Sena UBT and BJP

There will be a direct contest between the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), Shiv Sena UBT in the Borivali West ward number 15 of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Jigna Shah, a financial advisor and investment consultant, is a BJP candidate and Jasjayeshree Edwin Bangera is a Shiv Sena UBT candidate who is a commerce graduate.

Ward number 15 gives only two choices to people, which will be a straight fight between two rivals. Shah fought her first election, and she told Mid-Day that a one-on-one contest in the BMC elections 2026 surprised her. “I am prepared for the battle and confident of winning," she told.

Ward number 15 covers areas such as Kora Kendra, Saibaba Nagar, Veer Savarkar Garden, Prabodhankar Thackeray theatre and Kalpana Chawla Chowk.

Congress and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), have not fielded their candidates at ward no. 15. Congress leaders stated they did not know the reason why the party had not fielded a candidate. The ward is considered a BJP stronghold due to its large Gujarati and Jain population; the contest would not be easy for the BJP.

The voting for the BMC election is scheduled to take place on January 15, 2026, and the result will be announced on the next day.