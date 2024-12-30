Mumbai BMC Elections 2025: Bhiwandi MLA Rais Shaikh Urges Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to Conduct Local Body Polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and MLA from Bhiwandi East, Rais Shaikh, wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, December 29, arguing for him to conduct Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections before March 7, 2025. The letter also addresses Deputy CM and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shaikh said that the team of BMC ended on March 7, 2022, and the current administrator is set to complete three years in office by March 7, 2025. He was concerned over the administration of the civic body. Shaikh stated that the absence of elected officials is causing neglect of citizens' issues and leading to mismanagement of taxpayer money.

The absence of elected representatives in BMC for 3 years is undemocratic. I urge Hon' CM @Dev_Fadnavis Ji & Hon' Dy CM @miEknathShinde Ji to hold local body elections before March 7, 2024, ensuring citizens’ issues are addressed. Democracy must prevail. #BMCElectionspic.twitter.com/zuLeuYUZkF — Rais Shaikh (@rais_shk) December 29, 2024

“It is not a matter of pride for democracy to run the country's financial capital for an extended period without elected representatives,” he said. The SP leader also pointed out the pending Rs 8,000 crore in funds from the Central government under the 15th Finance Commission, which has been delayed due to the absence of a functioning municipal government.