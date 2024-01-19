Mumbai: BMC Faces Backlash Over Proposal to Cut Down 266 Trees Near CSMT for Redevelopment

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come under fire for its plan to chop down 266 trees near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as part of the station's proposed redevelopment. The move has sparked concerns among environmentalists who question the necessity and sustainability of such extensive tree loss.

The total number of existing trees on site is 522 trees, 86 trees will be cut directly, while another 180 will be transplanted within the station premises. However, questions remain about the long-term viability of transplanted trees and their ability to replace the lost ecological value. As per the garden and tree authority, the trees near the CSTM platform 18 will be affected. "If a project requires tree-cutting, we have to do it, provided we are taking all measures to transplant a few of them in the station vicinity only," said the official.

In September 2022, a proposal for the complete redevelopment of CSMT was approved. The project seeks to revamp the CSTM built over the last 70 years. While the heritage building will remain untouched, the surrounding landscape faces significant changes. The proposal included a spacious roof plaza, a food court, a waiting lounge, a children’s play area, a designated space for local products, and more. The first step of the plan was shifting the Central Railways Mumbai Division office to a new building on the station premises near platform 18. However, the environmental cost of achieving this vision remains a point of contention.

"Cutting trees has normalised under the name of development. This is happening rampantly in all the remaining green spaces of Mumbai, sometimes it is 500 trees, 100, and now 266 trees," said Environmental activist Stalin Dayanand. Dayanand criticized the lack of comprehensive planning. "These big projects require long-term vision, not just piecemeal solutions. At the detailed project report (DPR)stage this could be discussed.



Any big project doesn't happen in one day, if they know trees are going to be chopped then why not have the provision of planting them beforehand? First, demonstrate the planting and then only put an axe on a tree," he added. He also highlighted under the name of Miyawaki, they are doing whatever they feel like. They feel creating the Miyawaki forest in Borivali when trees are cut in the town city will cover up everything.

Meanwhile, BMC Trees and Garden Superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi said he is unaware of the matter, he will look into the files and make the necessary response.