Mumbai: BMC Issues Property Seizure Notices to Builders and Developers Over Rs 222 Crore Tax Dues

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued property seizure notices to several prominent builders and developers who are major defaulters of property taxes in Mumbai. These entities collectively owe a massive ₹222 crore in unpaid property taxes. Despite multiple reminders and notices, they have failed to settle their dues, prompting the BMC to take legal action under Section 203 of the Mumbai Municipal Act.

As per the notices, the outstanding taxes must be cleared within the specified deadline, or the BMC will proceed with further legal actions as outlined in Sections 204, 205, and 206 of the Mumbai Municipal Act. This includes the seizure and potential auctioning of movable assets. In severe cases, the BMC may even auction off the properties themselves to recover the outstanding tax amounts.

Property Tax Collection Process

Property tax is a vital revenue source for the BMC, directly contributing to the funding of municipal services and infrastructure. The BMC's tax collection process mandates that taxes must be paid within 90 days of the due date. If the payment is delayed, the BMC follows a multi-step recovery procedure. Initially, officers from the Tax Assessment and Collection Department follow up with defaulters, issuing demand letters. If payment is still not made, a final 21-day notice is given before taking further legal steps.

Seizure and Auction Process

Despite ongoing efforts to recover the dues, some major defaulters have not complied with the payment demands. As a result, the BMC has now issued seizure notices that include penalties alongside the overdue amounts. According to the Municipal Act, if the dues are not settled in time, the BMC will proceed with property auctions to recover the outstanding tax amounts.

The BMC’s move underscores its commitment to ensuring that property owners, particularly those with significant financial capacity, fulfill their civic duties. By enforcing strict measures, the municipal corporation aims to maintain vital services and support the city’s infrastructure development.