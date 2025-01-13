Mumbai: BMC Issues Stop-Work Notice to Developer in Andheri West Over Dust Pollution

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a stop-work notice to a developer on New Link Road, Andheri West, after complaints of severe dust pollution from an ongoing building demolition. The notice was issued following the discovery of violations related to pollution control measures, with local residents raising concerns over the health and environmental impact of the demolition process.

The Andheri Lokhandwala Residents' Association highlighted the issue by posting a video on social media, showing the heavy dust accumulation in the area. The video quickly went viral, drawing attention to the extent of the pollution.

Upon inspection, BMC officials confirmed that the necessary air pollution control systems were not in place at the demolition site, which directly contributed to the worsening air quality. In response, the BMC ordered an immediate halt to the demolition work and issued a stern warning to the developer about the legal consequences of resuming construction without ensuring proper pollution control measures.

To enforce the order, the BMC has involved local police, ensuring that the developer complies with the mandated halt. Residents have welcomed the BMC's swift action, calling for stricter regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.

The BMC has emphasized the importance of adhering to pollution control guidelines to safeguard the environment and public health, particularly in densely populated areas like Andheri West.