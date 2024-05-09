Mumbai: BMC Issues Warning After Youth Dies from Food Poisoning; Crackdown on Unauthorised Hawkers in Mankhurd

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to all citizens to take proper precautions in view of the fact that eating food items in the open and substandard food leads to incidents of food poisoning. The civic body has been alerted after a youth died after consuming Shawarma in Mankhurd.

Various policies, schemes, and campaigns are regularly implemented by the municipal corporation for the better health of the citizens of Mumbai. Information about seasonal disease awareness and measures is regularly sent to the general public through the public health department of the municipal corporation. In view of the rising temperature and its impact on food items and the recent incident of food poisoning, the Municipal Health Department is issuing guidelines to the citizens of Mumbai.

Appeal to the citizens:

It is found that the food on the streets is of poor quality and is not stored properly. Rising temperatures cause food to deteriorate quickly. The consumption of foods can lead to health problems such as food poisoning. There have been incidents of food poisoning from open food items in P North and M East divisions of the metropolitan area. Poisoning can be life-threatening, and people are being urged to take proper precautions.

Take care: Avoid eating drinks and food items from unauthorized vendors, and have preferably home-cooked, fresh food items. The civic health department has appealed to parents of children to take precautions.

Crackdown on hawkers

1) The anti-encroachment department of the M East division of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took action against unauthorized hawkers in Maharashtra Nagar in Mankhurd. A total of 15 hawkers were booked under the drive.

2) materials such as vegetables, hawkers' boxes, and stands were seized as part of the operation. Eight workers, including two police personnel a senior inspector of BMC's anti-encroachment department, and officials from the medical health department were involved in the operation.

3) The area was made hawker-free after the operation. In the past too, the 'M East' division had carried out continuous action in the area.

4) Some residents had lodged complaints against unauthorized hawkers in the area.