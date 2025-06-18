Mumbai: BMC Launches Drive to Clear Abandoned Vehicles from Roads

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has directed officials to intensify efforts to remove abandoned and unfit vehicles from city roads to ensure smooth traffic flow and improve public convenience. The civic body has planned to conduct special drives in collaboration with the police to intensify the crackdown on roadside junk and obstructions in the coming weeks.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the BMC headquarters today, Gagrani emphasized that there can be no compromise when it comes to citizens' ease of movement. He instructed that both BMC departments and the external agency appointed for the task must work in close coordination to ensure the immediate removal and proper disposal of scrap and derelict vehicles parked along the city’s roads.

“Obstruction-free roads are essential for public mobility. Along with proactive efforts, strict action must also be taken wherever necessary,” Gagrani said.

The BMC, since May 2025, has engaged external agencies at the ward level to speed up the process of identifying and clearing such vehicles. The meeting reviewed progress so far, obstacles faced, and the way forward.

Gagrani further instructed that, in addition to abandoned vehicles, any unauthorized scrap material along the roads must also be cleared without delay. He directed the appointment of nodal officers at every ward level to coordinate between the BMC, police, and contractors for smoother execution of the drive.

“Fining vehicle owners is not the only objective. The larger goal is to decongest the roads and ensure safe, hassle-free commuting for all citizens,” he added.

The BMC plans to conduct special drives in collaboration with the police to intensify the crackdown on roadside junk and obstructions in the coming weeks.