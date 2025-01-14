Mumbai: BMC Launches 'Garbage Free Hour' Initiative to Tackle Waste in High-Traffic Areas

In a bid to elevate cleanliness and raise awareness among citizens, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to launch its "Garbage Free Hour" campaign across Mumbai. Starting from January 15, 2025, this initiative will take place every Monday to Friday, between 11 am and 1 pm. It will focus on high-traffic areas including railway stations, religious sites, market places, commercial zones, tourist spots, and food streets.

The "Garbage Free Hour" campaign will be part of BMC’s broader efforts to improve the city's cleanliness under the “100-Day Action Plan for Regional Offices” outlined by Maharashtra Chief Minister, Mr. Devendra Fadnavis. This initiative is a continuation of the ongoing 55-week "Intensive Cleanliness Drive" and is expected to involve various groups such as elected officials, NGOs, school and college students, housing societies, and local residents.

Dr. Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City), emphasised the importance of this campaign, particularly in areas with food stalls. Mumbai’s food streets, which are bustling with activity and visitors, will receive special attention. After these areas are cleaned, instructions will be issued to ensure they remain clean. Violators of cleanliness regulations will face strict penalties.

Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), Kiran Dighavkar, explained that the campaign will follow a well-structured plan. Staff will be equipped with protective gear and necessary tools to clean designated areas. The cleaning will start at 11 am, focusing on removing dust, stagnant water, and waste in key spots. Additionally, trash under parked vehicles, abandoned waste, and debris along roads and footpaths will be cleared.

Public toilets in selected zones will also be thoroughly cleaned. The BMC plans to deploy marshals at campaign sites to enforce cleanliness rules. Citizens failing to comply will face punitive measures. To further engage the public, awareness activities such as street plays, flash mobs, and traditional folk performances will be held.

The "Garbage Free Hour" campaign is a crucial step toward making Mumbai a cleaner and more sustainable city.