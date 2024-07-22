Mumbai: BMC Launches Major Plantation Drive, Over 3000 Trees to Be Planted in Kurla, Powai and Borivali

To enhance environmental balance in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched an extensive tree plantation campaign across Kurla, Powai, and Borivali. The initiative will see the planting of 3,500 trees over four acres of land in these areas.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani announced that the traditional tree-planting effort will span over four acres in Kurla, Powai, and Borivali. This project aims to bolster Mumbai’s green cover.

A meeting on Monday addressed various topics, including tree maintenance in Mumbai, innovative plantation projects, and strategies to prevent tree falls. Environmental experts and representatives from organizations such as 'Project Mumbai,' 'Parle Vriksha Mitra,' 'Friends of Trees,' 'Haryali,' 'Vatawaran Foundation,' 'Mission Green Mumbai,' 'Miyawaki Trust,' 'Nature Forever,' and 'Mega Foundation' participated in the discussion.

Gagrani emphasized that Mumbai is home to many ancient trees and that the BMC is committed to their preservation. “The BMC is engaged in scientific pruning of potentially hazardous trees and is working to increase tree planting in several locations. We have designated three major sites in Chandivali, Powai, and Borivali for this initiative, with plans to plant 3,500 trees on four acres. We are also developing a comprehensive plan on tree selection, planting techniques, and measures to extend tree longevity, incorporating expert recommendations,” stated Gagrani.

Additionally, Gagrani mentioned that tree planting will be extended to 29 more locations within the BMC's jurisdiction.

The meeting also covered strategies to enhance tree lifespan, proper pruning techniques, preservation of ancient trees, suitable species for dividers, and initiatives like 'One Doctor, One Tree.' Suggestions included providing year-round water in municipal gardens for birds, utilizing space under flyovers for tree planting, expanding urban forests through Miyawaki methods, raising awareness among students, and involving NCC students in planting efforts. Deputy Commissioner Kishore Gandhi assured the integration of all recommendations into the BMC’s tree plantation strategy.