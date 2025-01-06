Mumbai: BMC Lifts Construction Ban as Air Pollution Comes Under Control

Mumbai: The air quality in Mumbai has significantly improved, leading the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to lift the blanket ban on construction activities in areas like Byculla and Borivali East. This decision comes after strict measures taken by the BMC to curb rising air pollution showed positive results, according to Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani.

The BMC emphasized, however, that it will continue to closely monitor the city’s air quality. Developers and construction projects must strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the civic body. Any violations will attract stringent action, including imposing restrictions on specific projects, especially if repeated warnings are ignored or pollution norms are not met.

“The improvement in air quality is a testament to the measures implemented by the BMC. While the blanket ban is lifted, the civic body will ensure strict compliance with environmental norms to maintain the progress achieved,” stated Gagrani.

This move is expected to provide relief to developers while ensuring sustainable construction practices across the city.