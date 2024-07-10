Mumbai: BMC Razes Kitchens And Loft Of Vice Global Tapas Bar in Juhu for Illegal Alterations

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted the demolition of an illegal extension at Vice Global Tapas Bar in Juhu on Wednesday morning. This bar had served alcohol to Mihir Shah, the 24-year-old prime accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, before the accident.

The BMC's K-West ward inspected the premises on Tuesday and identified unauthorized alterations. They found that Vice Global Tapas Bar near Juhu Church had expanded by constructing illegal sheds. Chakrapani Alle, Assistant Commissioner of K West ward, stated, “Around 2,000 square feet of open ground space and another 2,000 square feet on the roof were enclosed with tin sheds. So, BMC's demolition team removed an estimated 3,500 square feet of unauthorized construction.”

The operation involved 5 engineers, 2 officials, and 20 BMC workers, supported by a JCB machine, electrical breakers, gas cutters, and police oversight. Officials from the State Excise Department also attended. “This action was carried out under Section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, empowering authorities to demolish unapproved structures,” the official added.

Earlier, the state excise department had suspended the bar’s license, and the collector’s office sealed its premises. The bar, operational since 2022, was accused of serving and selling liquor in a non-permitted restaurant zone. These events followed Mihir Shah's arrest for the hit-and-run incident in Mumbai's Worli area, where he dragged Kaveri Nakhwa for approximately 1.5 km with his speeding car. Shah subsequently exchanged seats with his driver and fled in another vehicle. Mihir Shah is the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, who is aligned with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.