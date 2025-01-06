Mumbai: BMC Removed 14 Structures to Widen Swami Vivekananda Road in Goregaon

Mumbai: In an important move to ease traffic congestion, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has removed 14 structures in Goregaon West as part of the Swami Vivekananda Road widening project. This drive, carried out today, aims to expand the road to its planned width of 27.45 meters (90 feet), addressing long-standing traffic bottlenecks in the area.

These structures, some dating back to pre-1960, had restricted the road’s width to just 12 meters, causing severe traffic jams during peak hours. The cleared establishments were the Ashish Building, Anant Nivas, and an Adani Electricity substation. The action has freed up approximately 500 meters of road, which will soon be available for smoother traffic flow.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Zonal Deputy Commissioner Vishwas Shankarwar and led by Assistant Commissioner Sanjay Jadhav. The BMC adhered to its rehabilitation policy and provided financial compensation or alternative rehabilitation to all affected residents.

"This project is a critical step toward improving the city's traffic management and ensuring smoother commutes for residents," said an official involved in the operation.

The Swami Vivekananda Road widening initiative is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion in Goregaon West and contribute to better urban mobility in the region.