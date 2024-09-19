Mumbai: BMC Removes 22,614 Illegal Banners and Posters After Ganpati Festival

Since the conclusion of the Ganpati idol immersion, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already removed 22,614 illegal banners and posters across the city. This major clean-up effort, led by the BMC's Licensing Department, was part of a larger initiative to clear public spaces of displays that had surpassed their permitted duration.

The intensive removal drive commenced at 12:30 AM on September 17, 2024, immediately following the Anant Chaturdashi immersion processions. By 6 PM on September 18, the department had cleared 14,370 expired materials. In the next 24-hour period, an additional 8,244 banners, posters, and display items were removed, bringing the total to 22,614.

During the Ganeshotsav festival, the BMC had granted temporary permissions for the display of banners and posters. These permissions expired after the Ganpati idol immersions, prompting the Licensing Department to launch a thorough campaign to restore order in roads, intersections, and public spaces.

By the end of the operation on Thursday, officials had dismantled 4,115 religious-themed banners, 2,006 boards, and 555 posters. The clean-up also targeted political materials, resulting in the removal of 356 banners, 263 boards, and 48 posters. Commercial displays were not spared, with 196 banners, 20 boards, 6 posters, and 679 flags taken down.

A BMC official from the Licensing Department confirmed that the drive will continue in the coming days to ensure that Mumbai's public spaces remain free of unauthorized displays. This proactive approach underscores the civic body's commitment to maintaining a clutter-free and orderly environment throughout the city.