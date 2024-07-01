Mumbai: BMC Removes 538 Illegal Hawkers, Including 220 Near Dadar Station

In the last three days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has removed around 220 illegal hawkers near the Dadar railway station, clearing pathways previously occupied by them. This initiative is part of a larger drive across the city and its suburbs, during which the BMC has removed more than 530 unauthorized hawkers.

The extensive drive, conducted from June 28 to 30, also targeted areas from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to the High Court, as well as notorious locations in Kurla, Andheri, and Borivali. The BMC claims to have made several areas under its jurisdiction free from illegal hawkers. The local wards spearheaded this action, resulting in the removal of 538 unauthorized hawkers and the seizure of large amounts of equipment.

During the drive, actions were taken against 538 hawkers: 220 near Dadar railway station, 68 in the Juhu Link area, 35 from CSMT to the High Court and Churchgate, 31 on Mohammad Ali Road and Lokmanya Tilak Marg, 13 in the Lalbaug area, 62 at Andheri Railway Station, 35 on Mathuradas Marg, 40 at Borivali Railway Station, and 34 at Kurla Railway Station.

This initiative aims to restore the city's pathways and roads for regular use and deter illegal sales of food products detrimental to public health. The BMC administration has indicated that the campaign will continue actively.