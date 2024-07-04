Mumbai: BMC Reserves 3,000 Beds and Sets Up 'Fever OPD' Facilities for Monsoon Diseases

In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, various agencies are actively implementing preventive measures against monsoon diseases. To support these efforts, the civic body has reserved 3,000 beds for monsoon-related illnesses. Additionally, dedicated 'Fever OPD' facilities have been established to manage fever-like symptoms during the monsoon season.

BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani instructed all agencies to work together for the prevention of monsoon diseases. Civic Chief Gagrani held a review meeting of the mosquito eradication committee, including various governmental and semi-governmental agencies, on July 3, 2024.

Senior officers and representatives from various agencies like the Central Public Works Department, Central Railway, Western Railway, MHADA, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Mumbai Airport, Mumbai Port Trust, Navy, Air Force, Engineering Services, BEST, Postal Department, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd., Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, and Dairy Department attended the meeting. “Collective efforts from various agencies are essential to prevent dangerous diseases like dengue and malaria. The upcoming three months of monsoon are going to be challenging. Continuous efforts to identify mosquito breeding sites and implement preventive measures are necessary,” said Gagrani, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts to prevent monsoon diseases.

The number of laboratories for regular patient updates has been increased from 20 to 800 at private and government-run facilities. This will help in timely surveys, patient identification, isolation, and treatment instructions.

A total of 3,000 beds have been arranged for treating monsoon diseases in four major hospitals operated by BMC. This includes 30 beds at King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM), 162 beds at Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital, 411 beds at B.Y.L. Nair Hospital, 107 beds at Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Dr. R.N. Cooper Hospital, and 961 beds in suburban general hospitals.

In addition, a team of four expert doctors from community medicine in BMC's major hospitals will assist in preventive measures for monsoon diseases in each department. Their experience and scientific approach to handling patients will guide departments. They are expected to address current shortcomings in treatment methods and provide guidance to reduce patient numbers.

The public health department has decided to adopt a focused approach in hotspot areas with a large number of dengue and malaria patients in Mumbai. Accordingly, BMC is implementing more preventive measures in these areas. Instructions have been given to conduct timely surveys and implement measures to reduce the patient count in these regions.

Free Dengue and Malaria Testing at 'Apna Clinic'

Citizens with fever-like symptoms should immediately get tested at the nearest hospital. Free dengue and malaria tests are available at the Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Apna Dawakhana of BMC. Citizens are urged to contact their nearest department immediately if they have fever-like symptoms or find mosquito breeding sites in their vicinity. Regional war rooms and rapid response teams have also been appointed. Adequate stocks of medicines have been ensured.

Fever OPD Facilities in Major Hospitals

Twenty-four-hour outpatient services are available in BMC's major hospitals for fever-like symptoms. Rajeev Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital from 4 PM to 10 PM, Dr. R.N. Cooper Hospital from 2 PM to 8 PM, Lokmanya Tilak General (Sion) Hospital 24 hours, B.Y.L. Nair Hospital from 4 PM to 6 PM, and suburban hospitals in the evening hours provide outpatient services.