Mumbai: BMC Resolves OTP Issues for Online Property Tax Payments in Mumbai, Check How to Pay Tax Online

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Property Assessment and Collection Department announced on Thursday that issues with receiving One-Time Passwords (OTPs) for online property tax payments in Mumbai have been resolved. The department has issued approximately 625,000 property tax bills for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to BMC officials, the Property Assessment and Collection Department recently migrated its property tax system servers to a new cloud platform. During this transition, minor issues arose, particularly with OTP delivery in the online payment process. The department has now addressed these system-level issues, ensuring a seamless experience for residents making property tax payments online.

The BMC encourages residents to use Gpay- UPI services on their mobile phones for payment. Bills are accessible on the BMC's official website: [https://www.mcgm.gov.in](https://www.mcgm.gov.in).

To pay property tax online, citizens should follow these steps to ensure a smooth payment process:

Visit [https://ptaxportal.mcgm.gov.in/CitizenPortal/#/login](https://ptaxportal.mcgm.gov.in/CitizenPortal/#/login).

2. Click "OK" to bypass any advertisements.

3. Enter the property account number and captcha in the “Citizen CVS Login” box.

4. Enter the received OTP in the OTP field and click "Login" to successfully access the property tax portal.

5. The outstanding tax amount will be displayed.

6. Enter the tax amount to be paid and click "Online Payment."

7. Accept the disclaimer.

8. Select the payment gateway and click "Pay Now."

9. Choose your bank and proceed with the payment.

10. After successful payment, click "OK" to receive a payment receipt.

11. Click "Print Receipt" to print the receipt.

12. Check the current status of outstanding property tax.

If the OTP is not available on the registered mobile number or email ID, click on "Instant Payment." Enter the mobile number or email ID where you expect to receive the OTP. If a message appears saying "OTP validity is pending" or "Multiple OTP requests have been received for this property," please try again after 3-5 minutes.

For errors during OTP retrieval under "Instant Payment," such as "Too many requests," continue clicking the "Get OTP" button until the OTP is successfully sent. Once the OTP is received, follow steps 4 to 12 mentioned above.

If you encounter any issues during this process, contact the BMC office at 9833453141 during office hours. This contact number is only for resolving online payment complaints and will be active until March 31, 2025.