Mumbai: BMC Sewage Treatment Lab Receives NABL Accreditation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s sewage treatment laboratory has been awarded accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) as of September 13. In this laboratory, sewage water is tested against 22 parameters, to reuse treated water for non-potable purposes rather than releasing it into the sea.

“This accreditation marks another step towards environmental preservation in Mumbai,” stated the civic body.

BMC’s sewage treatment laboratory, operational since 1935, has undergone significant technical and infrastructural upgrades. "The laboratory’s staff has also received advanced training to enhance operations," shared a senior BMC official.

The modernization initiative for the sewage treatment lab, aimed at maintaining environmental balance within municipal limits, was spearheaded by BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani. “The accreditation reflects our focused efforts to upgrade the lab’s capabilities. It’s a noteworthy milestone in the ongoing mission to improve the quality of Mumbai’s sewage treatment system,” the official added.

Commenting on the achievement, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City), Dr. Ashwini Joshi, highlighted that the NABL accreditation would bolster the credibility of the lab’s reports globally. “Recycled water test reports from BMC’s sewage treatment plants will now bear the NABL seal, further ensuring reliability. This accreditation is expected to increase the number of tests conducted, thereby contributing to revenue growth,” said Dr. Joshi.

The recycled water is intended for use in gardening and toilet flushing. “By testing water against 22 parameters, we aim to ensure the quality of water for reuse in non-potable applications rather than discharging it into the sea,” reiterated the official.

Private operators of sewage treatment plants in Mumbai can also utilize BMC's laboratory to test their water. With the lab now accredited, the volume of such tests is expected to grow. BMC has consistently advocated for the establishment of sewage treatment plants in large residential complexes.

The sewage treatment system in Mumbai is located at Colaba, Bandra, Worli, Malad, Bhandup, and Ghatkopar. Water treated at the sewage treatment plants is purified before being discharged into the sea.