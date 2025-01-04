Mumbai: BMC Supervisor Arrested for Taking Bribe of Rs 20,000; Demanded Rs 3 Lakh for Permanent Job

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Mumbai has arrested a 55-year-old supervisor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for accepting a bribe of ₹20,000. The accused, Satish Pintya Jadhav, had allegedly demanded ₹3 lakh in total, promising a job as a permanent sanitation worker after six months of contractual employment.

Satish Jadhav, employed as a supervisor in the K-West Ward of BMC in Andheri, was caught red-handed accepting the bribe. Following his arrest, the special sessions court remanded him to police custody until January 9.

The complainant, who works as a security guard, was in urgent need of a permanent job. While searching for opportunities, they were introduced to Jadhav through a mutual acquaintance. During their conversations, Jadhav claimed to be in a position to secure a sanitation worker’s job in BMC.

He assured the complainant of permanent employment after six months of contractual work and demanded ₹3 lakh in bribes. Of this, ₹50,000 was sought for document preparation, with the remaining ₹2.5 lakh to be paid after the job was confirmed.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB on December 30, 2024. Upon verifying the complaint, the ACB planned a trap. Jadhav asked the complainant to bring the application and documents along with ₹20,000 on January 2, 2025.

As per the plan, the complainant met Jadhav on Thursday with the bribe money. While accepting ₹20,000, Jadhav was caught red-handed by the ACB officers.

Jadhav was produced before the special sessions court on Friday, where he was remanded to police custody until January 9. The case highlights the continued efforts of the ACB to combat corruption in government offices.