Mumbai: BMC to Complete Road Concretization by May 31

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified efforts to complete the ongoing road concretization projects across the city by May 31, 2025. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar has issued clear directives to complete all finishing works such as thermoplastic road markings, reflective studs (cat’s eyes), directional signboards, traffic safety signs, and junction grids at locations where concrete works have been completed.

During a late-night inspection on April 29, Bangar visited completed and ongoing road sites including Shrimad Rajchandra Gyanmandir Marg and Vidyabhavan Marg in Ghatkopar (East), Shivsrushti Marg in Kurla (East), and Sanghani Estate Marg in Ghatkopar (West). He reviewed the progress and issued on-the-spot instructions to ensure quality and timely completion.

At Ghatkopar East’s Rajchandra Marg, joint filling with bitumen was underway. Bangar emphasized using silicone sealant instead of bitumen for expansion joints, citing its superior flexibility and durability under temperature changes, which prevents cracks in concrete slabs.

The 210-meter-long Shivsrushti Marg in Kurla (East) has been completed with footpaths, stormwater drains, utility ducts, and all road markings in place, enhancing both traffic flow and the locality’s aesthetic appeal.

At Sanghani Estate Marg in Ghatkopar (West), work is progressing using the Thin White Topping (TWT) method, which involves adding a concrete layer over existing asphalt. Compared to traditional methods, this technique is faster, more cost-effective, and uses higher-grade concrete (M60). It also requires less curing time — 7 days instead of 14.

Bangar highlighted the benefits of the Ultra-Thin White Topping (UTWT) approach and recommended its adoption wherever feasible. He reiterated that completing only the concrete base is insufficient — all safety, signage, and beautification works must also be finished to truly make the roads usable and attractive.

Also present during the inspection were Assistant Professor Solomon Debbarma from IIT Bombay, Deputy Chief Engineer Sanjay Sonawane, and representatives from quality control agencies.