Mumbai: BMC to Conduct Online Exam for Inspector Posts on December 10, Check Details

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that the online examination for the post of Inspector in its Tax Assessment and Collection Department will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. This recruitment process aims to fill 178 vacancies within the department.

The examination will be conducted across multiple centers in 36 districts of Maharashtra, ensuring widespread accessibility for candidates.

The BMC received an overwhelming 25,475 applications during the application window from September 19 to October 20, 2024. The examination will be conducted in three sessions on the scheduled day. They are as follows, morning session from 9 PM to 11 PM, afternoon session from 1 PM to 3 PM, and evening session from 5 PM to 7 PM.

According to BMC, candidates have been informed about their hall tickets and examination details through their registered email IDs and mobile numbers. The civic administration has urged candidates to report to their allotted centers on time and adhere to the instructions provided. Aspirants have been advised to thoroughly review the guidelines sent via email and SMS and prepare accordingly for the examination.