Mumbai: BMC To Impose 2 Percent Fine for Delayed Property Tax Payments Starting 2025

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected a total of Rs 5,847.68 crore in property taxes during the nine-month period from April to December 2024. On December 30, the first day of the final phase of tax payments, the corporation received Rs 173.59 crore, followed by Rs 260.28 crore on December 31, the last day for tax submission. However, property tax payers will now face a 2 percent fine for delayed payments.

BMC's tax assessment and collection department has set a target of Rs 6,200 crore in property tax collections for the financial year 2024-25. To achieve this goal, the civic body has taken several measures, including issuing attachment notices under Section 203 to large defaulters who fail to pay taxes within the prescribed time despite having the financial means. In cases of continued non-payment, the BMC will confiscate the property and proceed with its auction, as per the provisions of the Municipal Act.

In the 2023-24 financial year, the BMC collected Rs 1,660 crore in property taxes by the May 25, 2024 deadline. For the current year (2024-25), the target is Rs 6,200 crore, with Rs 4,187.19 crore already collected. To encourage timely payments, the Department of Assessment and Collection conducts regular awareness campaigns and keeps ward offices and civic facilitation centers open on Saturdays. Tax department officials are also working to address property tax-related issues.

BMC recorded a tax collection of Rs 2,501.07 crore between December 1 and December 31, 2024. From April 1 to December 31, 2024, tax collections amounted to Rs 1,774.43 crore in the city division, Rs 1,091.10 crore in the eastern suburb division, and Rs 2,979.45 crore in the western suburban division.