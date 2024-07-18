Mumbai: BMC To Install CCTV Cameras Across Andheri, Malad and Borivali To Curb Illegal Construction Debris Dumping

The BMC is set to install CCTV cameras at 60 locations across Andheri, Malad, and Borivali to combat illegal dumping of construction and demolition debris. A tender for installing these cameras in the three wards will be issued within the next month.

Despite the BMC's provision of an on-call service for lifting and disposing of construction waste, cases of illegal dumping of debris are prevalent, especially in the western suburbs.

Currently, the BMC manages the challenging task of clearing 100 to 150 metric tonnes of debris dumped on roadsides daily. Sources indicate that dumping typically occurs at night by unidentified individuals, and previous monitoring efforts by civic teams have been ineffective.

A senior civic official from Solid Waste Management informed that they have decided to install 60 CCTV cameras in strategic locations: R/Central (Borivali East and West), K/West (Andheri West), and P/North (Malad West). "These cameras will be installed at locations where debris is frequently dumped. A control room will be established in the respective civic ward offices to monitor these areas," an official stated. "The precise location data and images captured by the CCTV will enable us to identify and apprehend the violators," the official added.

Earlier, in February, the R Central Ward (Borivali East and West) issued a tender to install CCTV cameras at five locations. However, the pilot project faced setbacks and was canceled due to technical issues and the implementation of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election in June.

Despite the BMC's provision of an on-call service for lifting and disposing of construction waste up to 300 metric tonnes at nominal charges, numerous instances of debris dumping on roads have been reported in the civic wards, according to another official.