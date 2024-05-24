Mumbai: BMC Urges Slum Dwellers in Vikhroli, Bhandup to Relocate Before Monsoon Rains

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has urged to slum residents residing in the hilly regions of Vikhroli and Bhandup areas falling under the 'S' ward jurisdiction to consider relocating to safer areas. Precautionary notices concerning unsafe buildings and structures have been issued by the BMC's 'S' ward, advising residents to take proactive measures and move to safer locations independently.

Specific areas at risk during the monsoon include Surya Nagar in Vikhroli West, Indira Nagar in Powai, Gautam Nagar, Paspoli, Jaibhim Nagar, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Part 1 and 2 in Bhandup West, Nardas Nagar, Gaondevi Hill, Gawdevi Marg, Tembhipada, Rawate Compound, Khindipada, Ram Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Hill, Ashok Hill, Ambyachi Bharani, Duckline Marg, Navjeevan Society, Tanaji Wadi, Dargah Marg, and Khadan Vishwashanti Society.

The civic administration has issued warnings to residents of these areas due to the precarious nature of their locations on hills or slopes. With the onset of the rainy season, the risk of landslides, house collapses, and drain flooding escalates significantly.

Residents who opt to stay in these areas without relocating do so at their own risk. The Assistant Commissioner of Bhandup ward (S) has clarified that BMC will not be responsible for any accidents, loss of life, or financial damages resulting from natural calamities.