Mumbai: BMC Wins Legal Battle Over Lower Parel Property After Supreme Court Ruling

Mumbai: In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court of India has dismissed a petition filed by Century Textiles & Industries Limited, affirming that the land in Lower Parel, spanning approximately 30,550 square yards (around 6 acres), belongs solely to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The land, which has been at the center of legal disputes for several years, is now fully under the jurisdiction of the BMC.

The property was originally leased to Century Spinning and Manufacturing Limited (now Century Textiles & Industries Limited) in 1927 for the purpose of constructing housing for employees of the company. The lease, which included provisions for building 476 rooms, 10 shops, and a chawl, expired on March 31, 1955. According to the lease agreement, once the lease term ended, the ownership of the land reverted to the BMC.

Despite the expiration of the lease, Century Textiles filed a petition in the Bombay High Court in 2017 seeking to transfer the land to their name. On March 14, 2022, the High Court ruled in favor of the company, ordering the transfer of the land. However, the BMC contested the ruling and filed a Special Leave Petition (S.L.P.) with the Supreme Court in May 2022.

On January 7, 2025, the Supreme Court delivered its final verdict, rejecting the transfer request and upholding the BMC's ownership. The Court not only dismissed Century Textiles' petition but also disposed of all pending petitions related to the case. The ruling effectively brings an end to the long-running dispute, ensuring that the land is permanently under the control of the BMC.

This significant legal victory marks the conclusion of years of litigation and restores the land to the municipal corporation. BMC officials and staff involved in the case have been commended for their efforts in securing this outcome. The estimated value of the land, according to 2024-2025 Ready Reckoner rates, is approximately 660 crore rupees.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has expressed satisfaction with the verdict, which ensures that the land will now be used for the benefit of the city and its residents.