Mumbai: BMC's 9.7 km Water Tunnel to Ensure Sufficient Supply for Matunga, Wadala, Parel, Byculla, and Kurla by 2026

Residents of Matunga, Wadala, Parel, Byculla, and Kurla can anticipate improved water supply with ample pressure by 2026, the completion of a 9.7 km water tunnel excavation undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The tunnel, stretching from Amar Mahal to Wadala and extending further to Parel, was constructed using the tunnel-boring machine (TBM) system.

The breakthrough of the second phase, a 5.25 km stretch between Wadala and Parel, was conducted by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani on June 21, 2024. This achievement positions Mumbai as having the second-longest water tunnel globally, after New York City, USA. The tunnel will ensure a sufficient and high-pressure water supply to parts of the F North (Matunga, Wadala), F South (Parel), and partially E (Byculla) and L (Kurla) wards.

According to a senior civic official, around 74% of the total project has been completed, and the whole project is scheduled to be finished by April 30, 2026. The excavation of the 4.3 km water tunnel between Hedgewar Garden and Pratiksha Nagar in the first phase began on October 8, 2021, and was completed on August 8, 2022. The excavation of the 5.25 km second phase from Pratiksha Nagar to Parel began on September 1, 2022. Despite challenges like groundwater seepage, frequently changing geological layers, and rock falls, the BMC successfully completed the second phase on schedule.

"Despite encountering challenges such as substantial groundwater seepage, frequently changing geological layers, and rock falls within the tunnel, we successfully completed the second phase on schedule," said the official. The project continued uninterrupted even during the difficult period of COVID-19. The completion of this water tunnel adds another feather to the cap of the BMC. After New York, Mumbai will be the second city globally with 100 km of water tunnels.

Municipal Commissioner Gagrani stated that due to BMC's excellent planning, efficient management, and technical expertise, Mumbai citizens receive a continuous, safe, and sufficient water supply. "Mumbai's water supply system is counted among the largest globally. The BMC is the first local self-government institution in India to build water tunnels for water transport," he said. However, he urged citizens to use water sparingly and avoid wastage.

According to BMC, these tunnels will help prevent leakage and water theft. Water is brought through a total of 90 km of reinforced cement concrete water tunnels daily, now including the 9.7 km tunnel from Amar Mahal to Wadala and further to Parel. The massive machinery of the BMC operates 24/7 to deliver water to Mumbai households, carefully planning the available water resources.

Project Features:

Tunnel will ensure sufficient water supply to residents of F North (Matunga, Wadala), F South (Parel), partially E (Byculla), and L (Kurla) wards until 2061.

The tunnel is about 100 to 110 meters deep, with a digging diameter of 3.2 meters, and a final internal diameter of 2.5 meters after the lining with in-situ concrete.

The project includes the construction of three shafts: 109 meters deep at Hedgewar Garden, 103 meters deep at Pratiksha Nagar, and 101 meters deep at Parel.

New Records Set by the BMC under this project: