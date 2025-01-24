Mumbai: BMC’s Big Plans for the Western Express Highway, Focus on Smooth Traffic Flow

Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has directed all concerned agencies to coordinate to ensure smooth and speedy traffic flow on the Western Express Highway. During a detailed inspection on January 23, 2025, followed by a meeting at the K-East Ward office, Gagrani stressed the need for comprehensive efforts to improve road quality, drainage systems, and overall infrastructure along the highway.

The Western Express Highway, which spans 26 kilometers within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits, has been handed over to the corporation for maintenance and repairs. Despite being pothole-free, Gagrani noted that there is significant scope for improvement in road quality and infrastructure to reduce congestion and enhance the commuter experience.

Focus on Road Improvements

Gagrani instructed the roads department to develop a uniform policy for footpaths, road dividers, and barriers, as their design currently varies across municipal wards. He also stressed the importance of beautifying the highway with greenery along the dividers, regular cleaning, and vibrant color schemes to make the route more visually appealing. Necessary measures such as resurfacing and repairing damaged areas were also discussed.

Monsoon Preparedness

Addressing the issue of waterlogging during heavy rains, Gagrani called for immediate action to improve the stormwater drainage system. The stormwater department has been tasked with ensuring that these measures are implemented before the onset of the monsoon to prevent inconvenience to citizens and commuters. Additionally, all drainage covers must be secured, and sewage lines should remain enclosed to avoid further issues.

Collaborative Efforts with Stakeholders

Representatives from MSRDC, MMRDA, Metro, and the traffic police were present during the meeting. They were urged to work collectively with the BMC to ensure seamless implementation of infrastructure projects. Traffic police were specifically instructed to remove abandoned vehicles along the highway, eliminate illegal parking, and ensure that development projects receive timely No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

Future Plans

The BMC is collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Powai, for road concretization projects and plans to leverage their expertise for further improvements on the highway. Additional discussions included the removal of unauthorized billboards and the installation of proper directional signage to assist commuters.

A Call for a Unified Approach

“The Western Express Highway is critical for Mumbai’s traffic system. We must work together to make it a safer and smoother experience for all commuters,” said Mr. Gagrani. He added that ward offices must oversee the timely execution of all proposed measures to meet the required standards.

The improvements, including better road quality, enhanced traffic management, and monsoon readiness, aim to transform the Western Express Highway into a congestion-free and efficient corridor for the city's growing population.