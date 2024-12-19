Mumbai Boat Accident: FIR Registered Against Navy Speed Boat Driver

At least 13 people lost their lives, and two others were critically injured when a passenger ferry capsized after colliding with a Navy boat in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed. An FIR (CR No. 283/24) has been registered at Colaba Police Station under sections 106(1), 125(a)(b), 282, and 324(3)(5) of the BNS Act in connection with the Neelkamal boat capsizing incident. The complaint, filed by survivor Natharam Chaudhary, names the Navy speed boat driver and other responsible parties.

Near Mumbai, on Buchar Island, a passenger vessel named Neelkamal capsized around 3:55 pm after colliding with a Navy boat. So far, 101 people have been rescued, but 13 lives have been lost as of 7:30 pm. Among the deceased, 10 were civilians, and three were Navy personnel. Two critically injured people are being treated at Navy Dockyard Hospital, said CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police deployed 11 crafts and four helicopters for the rescue operation. However, the operation is still ongoing, and further information will be available by tomorrow morning regarding any missing persons. Families of those who lost their lives will receive an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh from the CM Relief Fund. The incident will be jointly investigated by the police and the Indian Navy.

