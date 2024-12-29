Mumbai Boat Accident: Fishing Boat Sinks After Being Hit by Cargo Ship Off Malad Madh Coast

A fishing boat sank off the coast of Madh Koliwada in Mumbai's Malad area in the early hours of Sunday, December 29, after it was hit by a cargo ship before being retrieved. However, there were no reports of injuries or casualties in the incident, reported news agency PTI.

According to the report, the boat was retrieved by a group of eight other vessels in the area and brought to the shore.

"The boat belonged to Madh Koliwada resident Hemdeep Harishchandra Tipri. It was hit by a cargo ship and sank. However, it was retrieved by a local rescue group called Savati. No one was injured. A sailor on the boat was rescued by those on the Savati boats," the official said.

Navy and Coast Guard personnel also helped in the retrieval and rescue operation, the police official informed.