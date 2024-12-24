Mumbai Boat Accident: Uddhav Thackeray Felicitates Arif Bamane for Rescuing Victims of Neelkamal Ferry

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, December 24, honoured Arif Bhai Bamane, who played a crucial role in rescuing several victims during the recent Neelkamal ferry accident at Gate of India in Mumbai on December 20. The incident, which resulted in significant casualties and injuries, highlighted the bravery and quick actions of local heroes like Bamane.

In the boat accident near Mumbai's Gateway, 15 people lost their lives, but Arif Bamne, along with his companions, saved the lives of 35 people. Their bravery was discussed during the Maharashtra Assembly winter session in Nagpur, and later, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray called them to Matoshree to honour and meet them.

Mumbai | Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray felicitated Arif Bhai Bamane who rescued many people during the Neelkamal ferry accident, says the party.



On December 20, the ferry, Neel Kamal, which was on its way to Elephanta Island from the Gateway of India, capsized when an Indian Navy speedboat lost control and dashed into it. The ferry, which was carrying over 100 passengers, sank within minutes, killing 14 people. The toll would have been higher if not for the heroic act of Arif Bamane.