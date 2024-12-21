Mumbai Boat Accident: Body of 7-Year-Old Boy Missing in Ferry-Navy Craft Crash Found; Death Toll Reaches 15 (VIDEO)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 21, 2024): The body of a seven-year-old boy who went missing after a Navy craft collided with a ferry off the Mumbai coast three days ago was recovered on Saturday around 12 p.m. by the Navy. The body of Johan Nisar Ahmed Pathan was found floating in the sea near Yellow Gate and was taken to J.J. Hospital. This brings the death toll to 15.

Naval boats and a helicopter were deployed in the search and rescue operation (SAR) to locate the missing passengers. Of the 113 people on board the two vessels, 15 died and 98 were rescued, including two with injuries. There were six people aboard the Navy craft, two of whom survived.

The incident occurred when a speeding Navy craft, undergoing engine trials, collided with the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' near the Mumbai coast. The ferry was carrying more than 100 passengers on its way from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination known for its ancient caves.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) said that the ferry, which had permission to carry 84 passengers and six crew members, was overloaded. The MMB has cancelled the ferry's licence for violating the Inland Vessel Act. The ferry had a capacity of 90 people.

A case has been filed against the Navy craft driver at Colaba police station. Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been invoked, including those related to causing death by negligence, reckless navigation of a vessel, and acts of mischief resulting in public harm.

The Navy has taken custody of the damaged craft for investigation. Police will request it as needed for further inquiries.

