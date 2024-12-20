Mumbai Boat Accident: Raigad District Administration Orders Safety Inspections for Passenger Boats

The Raigad District administration has ordered technical and passenger safety inspections for all passenger boats authorized to operate in the coastal areas under its jurisdiction. This directive follows a passenger boat incident on December 18 near Uran, which occurred while en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island.

District Collector Kishan Javali has instructed that action be taken against boats failing to comply with regulations. The order mandates that all boats operating in the Raigad district with valid permits be inspected to ensure compliance with the Inland Vessel Act, of 1917, as well as the safety measures outlined in the licensing rules.

The Maritime Board is overseeing these inspections, with immediate action to be taken against unauthorized boats or those carrying more passengers than permitted.

Boat services are operational at more than ten jetties in Raigad, including Uran, Karanaj, Alibaug, and Murud. The District Collector has also ordered each jetty to maintain a record of the number of passengers on each boat. Furthermore, boats must be equipped with essential safety equipment such as life jackets, life rings, torches, first aid kits, and floating ropes. Boat and ferry owners must provide life jackets and safety instructions to passengers upon boarding.

Regular checks will be conducted to ensure boats do not exceed their passenger capacity. Onboard ticket sales will be prohibited to maintain control over passenger numbers. Additionally, the District Collector has instructed that all passenger boats undergo technical inspections by experts from the Maharashtra Maritime Board."