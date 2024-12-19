Mumbai Boat Accident: Navy Speedboat Rams Ferry, Leaving 13 Dead - What We Know So Far

A ferry carrying 110 passengers, including children and women, en route to Elephanta Caves, a famous destination near Mumbai, from Gateway of India, drowned after a navy boat speedboat got stuck into a ferry, which resulted in 13 dead, and several others were injured. After the incident, the rescue team, including the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), rushed to the scene and rescued 101 people, with 4 still in critical condition.

An FIR has been registered under Crime No. 283/24 at Colaba police station concerning the tragic capsizing of the Neelkamal boat, which resulted in multiple fatalities. The complaint was filed by Natharam Chaudhary, a 22-year-old survivor from Sakinaka, Mumbai. The FIR includes charges against the driver of the Navy speedboat and other responsible parties under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including causing death by negligence and rash navigation of a vessel.

Morning Visuals From Jawahar Dweep

What Was the Reason Behind the Ferry Capsize?

The accident took place on the evening of Wednesday, December 18, at around 6.30 pm, when a speedboat rammed into a ferry near Uran, Karanja coast. As per the information shared by officials, the incident occurred when a naval speedboat undergoing trials in the sea went out of control and rammed into a passenger ferry. The boat's engine had been recently changed, and the new engine was being tested during the trial.

According to the TOI report, the new engine of the naval speedboat got stuck at full speed and the boat went out of control and rammed into Neelkaml feery. A video of the incident went viral. In a viral video, it can be seen a speedboat from a distance, which is trying to take a turn to avoid collision, rammed into a passenger ferry, Neelkamal, off the Mumbai coast.

The official confirmed 13 dead and 99 had been rescued. In the boat, there were approximately 110 passengers, including 20 children. In a rescue operation, 8 craft of the Indian Navy have been deployed into search operations in the area where the ferry accident took place.

"Search and Rescue efforts were immediately launched by the Navy in coordination with the Coast Guard and Marine Police. Four naval helicopters, 11 naval craft, one Coast Guard boat and three Marine Police boats were involved in the rescue efforts," the Navy said.

"The survivors picked up by Navy and civil craft in the area have been transferred to jetties and hospitals in the vicinity. So far 99 survivors have been rescued," it added. The accident led to the loss of 13 lives, including a Naval personnel and two from the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) on board the Naval craft, the Navy said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In a post on X, PMO India said, "The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

According to the PMO, PM Modi said, "The boat mishap in Mumbai is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. The authorities are assisting those affected."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave details about the ferry accident and said that a total of 101 people had been rescued and 13 people had died. During the press conference outside Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday evening, CM said 11 rescue crafts and 6 helicopters were deployed to carry out the operation.

The Chief Minister also has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the CM said that the team of Navy, Coast Guard, Port, and Police teams have been immediately dispatched for assistance.

"We have received reports of an accident involving the boat Nilkamal, which was heading towards Elephanta. Boats from the Navy, Coast Guard, Port and Police teams have been immediately dispatched for assistance. We are in constant touch with the district and police administration and fortunately most of the citizens have been rescued. However, rescue operations are still underway. Orders have been given to the district administration to deploy all the necessary machinery for the rescue operation.," he said in a post on X.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed authorities to expedite the rescue operations, which the Indian Coast Guard and local police launched.

"Deputy CM Shinde took information about the rescue operations from the Mumbai City and Raigad District Collectors. Giving instructions to speed up the rescue operations with the help of the Navy, JNPT, Coast Guard and local fishing boats, deputy chief minister Mr Shinde told the system," deputy CM's Office said in a statement.