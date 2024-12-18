Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead as Speed Boat Rams Into Ferry Near Gateway of India (VIDEO)

Mumbai Boat Accident: Thirteen people have died in a boat accident near the Gateway of India, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed. The casualties include 10 civilians and three Navy personnel. The incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. near Butcher Island. A Navy boat collided with the passenger vessel Neelkamal. By 7:30 p.m. 101 people had been safely rescued.

#WATCH | Mumbai Boat Accident | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Near Mumbai, at the Butcher Island, a Navy boat collided with 'Neelkamal' passenger vessel at around 3.55 pm. As per the information till 7.30 pm, 101 have been rescued safely and 13 people have died. Among…

Two critically injured individuals are receiving treatment at the Navy hospital. Rescue operations have involved 11 craft and four helicopters. The Navy, Coast Guard, and police have worked together to carry out the rescue efforts.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the final information regarding any more missing people would be available by the following morning. The Chief Minister also announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh for the families of the deceased from the CM relief fund. The police and Navy will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

