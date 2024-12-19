Mumbai Boat Accident: Overcrowding and Life Jacket Shortage Likely to Blame for Neelkamal Disaster, Says Police

A shocking revelation has emerged in the Butcher Island boat tragedy that occurred on the evening of December 18, involving the Neelkamal boat en route from Mumbai to Elephanta. According to the Mumbai Police investigation, the boat was overcrowded and lacked an adequate number of life jackets, which may have cost several lives.

The investigation has revealed that if there had been enough life jackets on board, more lives could have been saved. It was also discovered that some passengers did not wear life jackets despite being available. Sources disclosed that the boat was carrying more passengers than its permitted capacity. The Neelkamal boat, which is allowed to carry a maximum of 90 people (including 84 passengers and six crew members), had 111 people onboard at the time of the incident – a direct violation of maritime safety norms.

Following these findings, Mumbai Police is preparing to file a case against those connected to the Neelkamal boat.

PoliceSeekDetailsfromMaritimeBoard

According to police sources, the Neelkamal boat is registered with the Maritime Board, which issues its operational license. In light of the incident, Mumbai Police has requested the Maritime Board and Neelkamal operators to provide documents, including the boat’s license. The police plan to examine these documents and take action for violations, such as overloading and insufficient life jackets.

The police have already secured some information from the Maritime Board and are analyzing it. The Neelkamal boat has been seized, and a thorough inspection of both the vessel and the accident site is underway.

At the time of the tragedy, the boat was reportedly operated by four to five crew members. Additionally, a Navy speedboat carrying six individuals was nearby; four of them lost their lives in the incident, while one is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Ashwini Hospital. Another injured individual is being treated at Mora Hospital. The police are also investigating the speedboat’s engine with assistance from the Navy.

MandatoryLifeJacketsforAllBoats

In response to the tragedy, Mumbai Police has issued a directive mandating life jackets for all passengers traveling on boats departing from Gateway of India and other coastal points. Boat owners have been instructed to enforce this rule strictly, with warnings of stern action for non-compliance.

Sources revealed that during the December 18 incident, most passengers did not wear life jackets, and the boat operator failed to ensure compliance. The police are also coordinating with the Maritime Board for stricter enforcement of safety measures.

PolicetoRecordStatementsofVictims

The police are preparing to record statements from all individuals involved in the accident. A case has already been registered at the Colaba Police Station, and statements from 11 individuals have been recorded so far. The process is ongoing, and the police plan to record statements from two injured Navy personnel currently undergoing treatment.

TwoMissingPersonsStillUnaccountedFor

Out of 115 individuals rescued during the incident, 13 people lost their lives. Five foreign nationals, including one Canadian, two Germans, and two from the UK, were among those rescued and are reported to be in good health. However, two individuals are still missing.

Search operations are underway to locate Hansraj Bhatti and Johan Naushad Ahmed (7), who remain unaccounted for. The rescue teams have been tirelessly working for several hours to find them.

The tragedy highlights glaring lapses in safety regulations and has prompted calls for stricter oversight of maritime operations in the region.