Mumbai: Bodies of four persons of same family found in a house

Bodies of four persons of the same family including two children were found in a house in the Baiganwadi area of Shivaji Nagar in ​​Mumbai. According to the information received, these are the bodies of husband, wife and two children and preliminary information is being given by the police that they committed suicide.

Meanwhile, the discovery of the dead bodies of four members of the same family has created a stir in the area and it is reported that the police are investigating the incident. Police has entered the spot and it is primary suspected that the husband and wife committed suicide by first poisoning the children.

According to the information received, the dead body was found in Indiranagar slum behind Faizane Masjid, Road No. 14, Slum in front of Padma Nagar Chowki, Baiganwadi, Shivajinagar, Govandi. There were dead bodies inside the house and the door was locked from inside. Therefore, it is presumed to be a suicide. Meanwhile, the names of the deceased have also come out in this case.

Names of the dead...

1) Shakeel Jalil Khan, age 34 years

2) Razia Shakeel Khan, age 25 years

3) Kumar Sarfraz Shakeel Khan, aged 07 years

4) Kumari Atisa Shakeel Khan, age 03 years

As soon as the information about this incident came to light, the Shivajinagar police reached the spot. A 7-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl are among the dead. The police have seized the bodies of all four and they will be sent for post-mortem.