Mumbai: Body of 60-Year-Old Woman Found in Trident Hotel, Investigation Underway

A 60-year-old unmarried woman was found dead in her room at the Trident Hotel in South Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. The deceased, a resident of Mumbai, had been staying alone at the hotel since January 6.

The Marine Drive Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter. Preliminary investigations reveal no injuries on the body, and nothing suspicious has been found so far.

DCP Zone 1, Dr. Praveen Munde, stated that the post-mortem has been completed, and the viscera has been preserved for further examination. “We are awaiting detailed forensic reports. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death,” he added.

The police are scrutinizing CCTV footage and other evidence to ensure all angles are thoroughly examined.