Mumbai: Bomb Threat at Dadar Railway Station; Police Launch Investigation

A bomb threat was received at Shivaji Park Police Station earlier today, claiming that a bomb had been planted at Dadar Railway Station. In response, the police, along with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and bomb squad, immediately conducted a thorough search of the station and its surrounding areas. However, no suspicious objects or explosives were found during the operation.

The authorities have since registered a case and are working to trace the location of the caller. The Mumbai Crime Branch last week arrested a man from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly issuing a bomb threat to the city. The investigation team also recovered the mobile phone and SIM card used in the crime. It all started after , the Mumbai Traffic WhatsApp Helpline received a bomb threat message.The messages had also used foul language against the Mumbai Police. The messages allegedly claimed that the city will be blown up by human bombs using RDX.The Traffic Police handed over all the messages to the Mumbai Crime Branch, which, along with the Worli Police, started investigating the matter.