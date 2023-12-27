Mumbai: Bombil Thief Escapes with Lakhs Worth of Fish

Mumbai: Andheri's Marol Fish Market witnessed a robbery where the thief escaped after stealing dried Bombil fish worth lakhs. Vendor Aarti Bariya (33) has filed a complaint at the Andheri Police Station regarding the same.

Bariya is a seller of dried fish. She orders the fish from Gujrat and sells it at Marol Fish Market. She had placed an order of

696kgs worth of Bombil in November. She had asked Rupali Bavasakar (40) to keep the delivery in her vehicles and had 7 days' rent.

However, on the 18th of December Bavaskar called Bariya immediately to the market. Upon reaching, Bariya discovered that 15 sacks of Bombils had disappeared. She inquired nearby workers and traders to see if the delivery had been misplaced. Having no leads, she finally filed a complaint at the Andheri Police Station on 25th December. The stolen fish was worth 1.50 lakh, according to the complainant. The police have filed a case against the unknown complainant under section 379 of the IPC.