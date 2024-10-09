Mumbai: Borivali Police Bust Fake Pass Scam for RangaRaj Garba Dandiya Event; Six Arrested

If you're planning to buy a pass to play Dandiya, be cautious. The Borivali Police have uncovered a gang selling fake passes for the RangaRaj Garba Dandiya event in Borivali. In connection with this case, the police have arrested six individuals and recovered several fake passes. The arrested individuals have been identified as Manoj Varshi Chawda, Ansh Hitesh Nagar, Bhavya Jitendra Makwana, Raj Shailesh Makwana, Yash Raju Mehta, and Keyur Jagdish Naik. Police have seized several fake Dandiya passes from them and discovered that they had sold the rest at prices of ₹300, ₹450, and ₹500.

Kunal Bhavesh Turki, a resident of Gorai, Borivali, was working at the event venue where the Raigad Pratishthan had organized the RangaRaj Garba 2024 at Balasaheb Thackeray Ground, Borivali. The organizers noticed that some attendees were carrying fake passes. Upon learning about the fake sales at lower prices, Kunal retrieved Ansh's mobile number and called him to the Borivali area, pretending to need a pass.

When Ansh arrived with the fake passes, the police arrested him. During interrogation, Ansh confessed that he, along with six others, had manufactured and sold the fake passes. Following this, Kunal Turki filed a complaint with the Borivali Police, who charged the accused under sections 318(4), 336(2), (3), 340(2), 338(5), and subsection 66(D) of the Indian Penal Code. After Ansh’s arrest, the police also apprehended his five accomplices from various locations.

The investigation revealed that Yash had created the barcodes for the fake passes, which Manoj had printed at Chamunda Stationery in Shreeji Darshan Shopping Center, Kandivali. These fake passes were sold by Raj, Bhavya, Ansh, and Keyur for ₹300, ₹450, and ₹500. Raj and Manoj distributed 40 fake passes to Bhavya, 74 to Ansh, and 30 to Keyur. Some of these passes were sold by their friends, while the remaining were kept for sale. However, before they could sell the rest, the police busted the racket and arrested all six accused from different areas. The investigation also revealed that some of the accused tried to destroy evidence by disposing of fake passes.