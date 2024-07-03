Mumbai: Boxing Coach Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl in Byculla

A boxing coach named Sahil Baparkar (22) has been arrested by the Byculla police on charges of sexually harassing a twelve-year-old girl. Police have confirmed that he faces legal action under both the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. Baparkar is currently in police custody pending further investigation into the allegations.

According to information received from the police, the complainant 42-year-old woman lives with her family in the Mazgaon area, and her twelve-year-old daughter used to attend boxing classes in Mazgaon. Baparkar was employed there as a coach.

A police officer said that between February and June, Baparkar often asked the victim to stay back after class and tried to get close to her. During this time, Baparkar took the victim to a secluded area, behaved obscenely, and molested her. When Baparkar demanded sexual relations and the victim refused, he beat her. When the victim could not tolerate it anymore, she informed her mother about the incident. Following this information, the victim's mother filed a complaint against Baparkar at the Byculla police station.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered a case against Sahil Baparkar under various sections of molestation, assault, and sexual harassment, including those under the POCSO Act, and arrested him. Police officials said that Baparkar was arrested from his house, where he lives in Sewri Naka, Parel area.